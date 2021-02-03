Johnston County deputy charged in crash that killed woman, DA says

MICRO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County deputy was charged after a crash in January left a woman dead, District Attorney Susan Doyle said Wednesday.

Quinton Rhue, 24, was seriously injured in the crash. Doyle confirmed Wednesday he has since been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe passing.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 9 along U.S. 301 near Micro. Rhue was heading north in his marked Dodge Charger with lights and sirens on, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Rhue, who was responding to a call, was passing slower cars on their left. A GMC Sonoma pickup truck slowed down and turned left as Rhue was passing. His cruiser hit the driver’s side of the truck, NCSHP said.

The driver of the truck, 63-year-old Shirley Ann James, died at the scene.