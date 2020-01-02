Johnston County education board to address allegations of fiscal mismanagement

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – As Johnston County Public Schools faces a multi-million dollar deficit – one school board member blames the shortfall on corruption.

Johnston County School Board member Ronald Johnson said earlier in the week that school system leaders “purposefully lied” about the district’s finances.

The school system is asking the Johnston County Board of Commissioners for a bailout of $9 million.

He also said he consulting with a lawyer to consider the best way to move forward.

Some of the allegations go back as far as June 2019.

“They should be concerned with the school system right now,” said Johnson.

Johnston County School Board Chairman Todd Sutton has called a news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday in “regards to serious allegations” from Johnson.

CBS 17 will live stream that press event here.



More headlines from CBS17.com: