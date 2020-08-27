Johnston County extends virtual learning through Oct. 15

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — School officials in Johnston County voted Thursday to extend their “Plan C” operations for classes through October.

The Johnston County Board of Education voted 4-3 to extend virtual learning through its first quarter which ends Oct. 15.

Pre-K, K-5, and Self-Contained EC students will not return for face-to-face instruction on Sept. 8, as previously planned. JCCTLA will remain on their current schedule.

All other students will continue with virtual learning for the duration of the first quarter.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff, and families as our county continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases. We will continue to work with the Johnston County Health Department to determine the safest plan to return students to the classroom. We thank you for your understanding as we continue to navigate this school year,” a county spokesperson said.