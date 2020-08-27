SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — School officials in Johnston County voted Thursday to extend their “Plan C” operations for classes through October.
The Johnston County Board of Education voted 4-3 to extend virtual learning through its first quarter which ends Oct. 15.
Pre-K, K-5, and Self-Contained EC students will not return for face-to-face instruction on Sept. 8, as previously planned. JCCTLA will remain on their current schedule.
All other students will continue with virtual learning for the duration of the first quarter.
“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff, and families as our county continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases. We will continue to work with the Johnston County Health Department to determine the safest plan to return students to the classroom. We thank you for your understanding as we continue to navigate this school year,” a county spokesperson said.
- Johnston County extends virtual learning through Oct. 15
- New video emerges as Chapel Hill community concerned about UNC students partying off campus
- NC State has 2 new dorms, 3 existing Greek houses with COVID-19 clusters, officials say
- UNC reports new COVID-19 cluster at campus dorm, announces pass/fail grading options for fall
- NC State students begin moving out after dorms closed due to rise in COVID-19 cases
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now