Johnston County father-son duo fired shots at store owner in getaway after failed robbery, deputies say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A father and son attempting to rob an automotive shop in Garner eventually shot at the store owner at some point on a roadway while attempting to flee the scene, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Willie Clyde Grady, 58, and Willie Clyde Grady Jr., 40, attempted a breaking and entering at the TAG Automotive located in the 11000 block of Cleveland Road in Garner on Thursday night.

When confronted by the store owner for stealing, both the father and son fled in a vehicle. The owner also hopped in their vehicle to follow them.

The sheriff’s office said at some point on a roadway, shots were fired by both the suspects and the store owner and both vehicles were hit.

The cars were discovered around 8:30 p.m. in Raleigh on Person Street by the Raleigh Police Department.

The news release did not say if the father and son were present when the cars were found, but the two were taken to the Johnston County Jail and charged.

Grady Sr. is charged with attempted breaking or entering a building and Grady Jr. is charged with attempted breaking or entering a building and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The store owner has not been identified at this time or and has not been charged in connection with the shooting.