Johnston County fire crews injured after tanker truck crashes while heading to fire call

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of a Johnston County fire crew were injured when their fire truck flipped during a crash on the way to a call Monday night.

The incident was reported with a tanker from Corinth Holders Fire Department, officials said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. along N.C. 96 just north of N.C. 231. N.C. 98 is closed in the area, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It is expected to reopen by 10:30 p.m.

The crew on the wrecked truck were responding to help Wake County crews with a fire call. Two crew members in the truck were taken to a nearby hospital, but are expected to be OK, according to Kevin Hubbard, director of Johnston County Emergency Management.

This is the second area fire department to crash a truck in the last three days. Erwin Fire Department crews wrecked a fire truck on Saturday evening on Old Stage Road. No one was hurt in that crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories