Johnston County fire crews injured after tanker truck crashes while heading to fire call

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of a Johnston County fire crew were injured when their fire truck flipped during a crash on the way to a call Monday night.

The incident was reported with a tanker from Corinth Holders Fire Department, officials said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. along N.C. 96 just north of N.C. 231. N.C. 98 is closed in the area, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It is expected to reopen by 10:30 p.m.

The crew on the wrecked truck were responding to help Wake County crews with a fire call. Two crew members in the truck were taken to a nearby hospital, but are expected to be OK, according to Kevin Hubbard, director of Johnston County Emergency Management.

This is the second area fire department to crash a truck in the last three days. Erwin Fire Department crews wrecked a fire truck on Saturday evening on Old Stage Road. No one was hurt in that crash.