Johnston County fire departments team up to save puppy stranded in Neuse River

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of Johnston County fire departments teamed up to save a puppy that was stranded in the middle of the Neuse River.

The Clayton Fire Department said it was called to help the Archer Lodge Fire Department in a water rescue along the Neuse River.

A person walking along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail saw a beagle puppy on an island in the middle of the river that was swollen due to recent rain.

The Cleveland Fire Department was put on standby as firefighters from Clayton and Archer Lodge used recent training dealing with technical rescues to use.

“Their training helps coordinate efforts to more effectively assist each other in these situations,” Clayton Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Archer Lodge Firefighter Jordan Pace calmed the scared dog and rescued him from the island.

The puppy was turned over to Clayton Police Department Animal Control Officer Kerry Barnes and is at the Johnston County Animal Services if you happen to know the owner.