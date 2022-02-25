BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – If jumping in a bounce house and drinking free hot chocolate wasn’t enough of a ploy to buy Girl Scout cookies this weekend, one troop out of Johnston County is offering all that along with donating and sending boxes overseas to soldiers.

Johnston County Girl Scout Troop 2371 will be hosting an exciting event in downtown Benson this Saturday where people can purchase cookie boxes to be donated overseas, Troop Coordinator Amy McCarthy told CBS 17.

“Join us in supporting our local troop at this fun event from 10 a.m. (until) 2 p.m.,” she said. “Donated cookie boxes are sent directly to our troops overseas and are always a welcomed comfort food from home.”

She also said all children can enjoy a free bounce house and anyone who shows up will be treated to a free cup of hot chocolate with any Girl Scout cookie purchase or box donation to the troops.

Girl Scout Troop 2371 is hosting an event in Benson, N.C. this weekend to send cookies to troops overseas (Amy McCarthy).

Oh, and she threw in that free boxes of cookies will be given away every hour.

The event is being held at 408 East Harnett St. in Benson in a lot just past the Food Lion.

For more information, or to order cookies for yourself or for the troops, you can contact McCarthy at 919-902-9519.