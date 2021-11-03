Johnston County Health Department to begin administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Health Department will begin offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children between the ages of 5-11.

The vaccination clinic will take place at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and until 6p.m. on Tuesdays.

The Health Department is located at 517 N. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield.

Another vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for individuals 5-18 years old. 

COVID-19 vaccines are free regardless of health insurance or immigration status. 

