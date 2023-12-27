WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at Corinth Holders High School in Johnston County are getting a once in a lifetime opportunity to ring in the New Year in London.

The marching band is leaving Wednesday after being selected to join about 10,000 performers in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

CHHS Band Director Ms. Olivia Dove Spell and her team have been preparing for the big day that will bring 70 students to the streets of West End London. On January 1, they’ll march nearly two miles from Piccadilly Circus to Parliament Square.

“I thought the invitation was spam,” laughed Spell, who was first to see the invite. She said, “I got this email from Dr. Tim Lautzenheiser, which in the band world, he’s a huge motivational speaker, he does a big symposium for band students.” Spell continued, “I was like there’s no way we can go across the pond!”

After gathering more details, the band director went to her principal. Spell said, “We talked about it and he said let’s get the paperwork going!”

Still, Spell wasn’t sure if they could make the trip happen, but she said the school managed to find a way. After announcing the opportunity last fall, she said parents, faculty, teachers, and staff pulled together with planning, fundraising and support from sponsors.

“Our parents and our families have come through in ways I never knew they would,” said Spell while wiping away tears.

While counting down the days to leave to London, Spell and the rest of the team have felt their excitement growing. She exclaimed, “I told the kids a couple weeks ago, I was like ‘Y’all, it’s happening! They sent us the flight numbers, the hotel rooms…’ I think it’s really going to take showing up at the airport to realize it’s happening!”

Students of the Corinth Holders High School band rehearse ahead of their performance in the 2023 New Year’s Day Parade in London, England. (Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

For Larry Bonham, a senior at CHHS, it’s an opportunity he couldn’t be more grateful for. After finding out about the invite to perform overseas he said, “I was very excited, and then I was like I have to talk to my parents about this!”

Through the practices and rehearsals, Bonham said students have been feeling a mix of emotions ranging from excitement to nervousness.

“I think, overall, I’m more excited than nervous, but I’m sure when I get there I’ll feel a little bit nervous because this is the biggest performance I’ve ever done—I’m sure anyone has ever done in this band,” Bonham added.

Another senior, Mariah McClammy, said her initial response was shock.

“I was starstruck in the moment. I’ve never been farther than Florida!” she said. McClammy will also be performing with the saxophone quartet. Overall, she said her goal will be to represent America and the school’s band well. “I’m going to be really focused on that,” she said.

If there’s one thing these students are sure of heading into this momentous performance, it’s that their passion and love for music is what has brought this group closer together. Maxx Rivera, a freshman, credits Spell for making that magic happen.

“Just playing with the marching band, everyone’s attitude, how everyone is so nice here. The environment is very accepting. We’re just like one big family,” Rivera said.

Rivera will be one of the youngest to perform with the group in London. The freshman added that one main takeaways he hopes for out of the experience is “not being afraid to try new things… I think once we all come together and we put this together, it’s going to be amazing.”

Spell told CBS 17 that she also has her team of educators to thank — Tim Besel, Jaylan Glenn, Jose Antonio Montess III, Nicholas Vernon, Will Erwin, Seth Benbow, Luke Oglesby & Samantha Boyette — for their support to the school’s band program.

As for what is bringing a Johnston County band all the way to London, the band director shared her take on what the group thinks of the invitation by saying, “We like to think we were picked for being a little different, a little unique and not super traditional.”