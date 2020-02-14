Johnston County home damaged by fire

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Johnston County was severely damaged by a fire on Friday afternoon.

The incident reported just after 4 p.m. at a home at 715 Winding Oak Way, which is off Cleveland Road north of Willow Springs.

The home appeared to sustained major damage from the fire with the roof burned away.

There was no word about injuries or what caused the fire.

