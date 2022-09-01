GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – On South Ridge Drive in Johnston County, drivers have been dealing with problems with potholes for years.

“We have seen people go through here not realizing there’s a big hole, and they’ll scrape the bottom of their cars and you hear the bang,” Mark Wood said, who lives on South Ridge Drive.

Mary Jona lives where the large potholes are right outside her driveway.

“It’s hard for me to get out of my driveway, I have to make sure I don’t hit all the holes,” Jona said. “It’s not safe for anybody.”

These homeowners said they want something done about it before someone gets hurt.

“The worst thing that would happen as far as I’m concerned, is the kids getting hurt on the school bus as it’s bouncing across this ‘Grand Canyon’,” Wood said.

Since the road is in the county limits, and Johnston County does not maintain roads, it would be up to the North Carolina State Department of Transportation to repair the potholes.

However, 20 years ago when the subdivision was built, the developer never petitioned to have South Ridge Drive turned over to the state for maintenance.

Decades later, the homeowners are now responsible for turning the road over to the state. But first, they must pay to repair the road themselves, before the state will take it over.

This has some homeowners frustrated.

“Nobody wants to take responsibility for this road, I pay my taxes, the state should take care of it,” Jona said.

“We all pay taxes, where does that money go, if it’s for roads and they’re ignoring our only road that we deal with?” Wood asked.

CBS 17 reached out to the NCDOT to see if the developer is at all responsible for paying for the road repairs now since the developer did not turn the road over to state maintenance decades ago.

“There’s no law or county ordinance, that I’m aware of, that obligates the developer to maintain a road until it’s maintained by the state,” Chris Pendergraph said, a division 4 maintenance engineer for the NCDOT.

Pendergraph said to keep some of these roads from falling through the cracks and becoming “orphan roads”, some counties have started requiring developers to turn all roads over to the state before they sell the last portion of their lots.

CBS 17 found that Johnston County has a residential repair paving program where if 75 percent of the homeowners on the street agree to bring the road up to state standard, residents would only have to pay 10 percent of the cost, and the county would kick in 90 percent of the cost to have the road repaired.

However, the county will only pay up to $75,000 in repairs.

Wood is hoping his neighbors will agree to get the road fixed.

“Just for safety’s sake all the way around, we really need to get something done,” Wood said.

For more information on Johnston County’s residential paving program, you can call the planning department at 919-989-5150.