Johnston County vaccine clinic for groups 1-4 reaches capacity before it kicks off

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Health Department hosted a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Groups 1-4 Friday afternoon and it reached capacity before even kicking off.

The event was held at the Johnston County Community College located at 245 College Rd. in Smithfield starting and started at 2 p.m.

Just before the event began, officials reported that the clinic reached capacity. Health officials were expected to administer 300 doses of the vaccine.

Individuals who are a part of Group 1 through 4 were able to get a first dose shot of the Moderna vaccine.

The county reminded people that the event was not recommended for those who have had another vaccine within the previous 14 days.

Governor Roy Cooper and other state leaders have worked to speed up the vaccination process, including making Group 4 individuals eligible earlier than originally announced.

Cooper said Thursday some members of Group 4 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 17.

Group 4 is anyone 16-64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19, people living in close group settings and essential workers.

If you are planning to attend a vaccination clinic, the county says complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found here.