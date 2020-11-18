Johnston County intersection being converted to all-way stop following NCDOT study of crash history

MCGEE’S CROSSROADS, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to convert an intersection in western Johnston County to an all-way stop Wednesday with the goal of improving safety.

The change will take place where White Memorial Church and Mount Pleasant roads converge, west of Interstate 40. Currently, drivers on White Memorial Church Road must stop.

An investigation by the department shows there have been 14 crashes involving injuries and one fatal crash at that location over a 10-year period.

Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for NCDOT, said the all-way stop conversion is a really easy, proven, and cost-effective way to reduce serious crashes. He said a statewide study in 2010 found converting an intersection to an all-way stop has shown to reduce fatality and injury crashes by 72%.

“That’s a really big safety improvement. Safety is a top priority for DOT. We want people to have mobility and get to where they are going quickly, not sitting in traffic, but we also need to make sure we are making our roads safe,” Barksdale said.

The intersection change happens Wednesday around 9 a.m. The work will take three to four hours and should be completed by lunchtime.

