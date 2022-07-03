CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County officials are issuing a boil water advisory after a main water break caused a pressure loss.

In a Facebook post, Johnston County officials announced that a water break caused pressure loss in the Archer Lodge area of the Johnston County water system.

A boil water advisory notifies customers in a designated area to boil tap water before using it for drinking purposes.

A boil water advisory is issued for customers in the Archer Lodge Water District and those along NC 42 from Buffalo Road to the Neuse River.

Customers are also under the advisory along Motorcycle Road, San Marino Subdivision, Tuscany Subdivision and Portofino Subdivision.

The area also includes residents in Flowers Plantation and the Riverwood area, which is served by the Town of Clayton.

Officials say the boil water advisory is a precautionary measure and is expected to remain in effect until Monday morning.

