SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County jury found a man guilty on Thursday for second degree murder, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked based on a collision that happened on June 7, 2021.

Prosecutors said Joe B. Armstrong Jr. was driving while impaired when he struck and killed the victim, Bette Luponis, 88.

The State showed evidence that Armstrong Jr. was under the influence of cocaine when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into the back of Luponis’s vehicle when she was stopped at a red light.

Prosecutors said that Armstrong Jr. had four previous convictions for DWI as well as evidence of another DWI charge that was pending against him during the murder.

Armstrong Jr.’s driver’s license was also revoked on the date of the offense for prior DWI convictions.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Thomas H. Lock presided over the eight-day trial, and Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Slavin prosecuted the case for the State.

“This verdict sends the right message that impaired driving must be taken seriously and must not be tolerated by anyone in our community,” stated Slavin. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Ms. Luponis, and we hope this verdict brings them some measure of solace.”

Judge Lock sentenced Armstrong Jr. to a minimum sentence of 27 years and a maximum of 33.5 years in prison.