SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been a full week since the Johnston County court system made its biggest change in decades.

When it comes to completely changing a computer software that affects hundreds of thousands of people, there is always plenty of stress.

Bit by bit, the shelves are clearing out. The case files are making their way, by hand, into the newly launched computer system. All while the court docket and the day-to-day operations of the clerk’s office continue.

“We’re just making it work. We’re working together as one big judicial team. The judges are on board, the judicial support staff, the court clerks, the attorneys,” said Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball.

But Ball said that doesn’t mean there aren’t hang-ups or slowdowns. Everyone from judges to paralegals to attorneys to the public has to learn how to use the software and with that comes a learning curve.

“And it is frustrating when you know a system and you know how to get your work done and then you have to change. It’s frustrating. But it’s not frustrating because it doesn’t work. It’s just frustrating because our level of efficiency was so high and now, we’re about half that and we’ve just got to work back up to that. And we’ll get there,” said Ball.

In the first week, the clerk’s office managed to get through more than 300 child support cases. So, while there may be trepidation or frustration—things are moving. To get used to it, Ball credits months of training and her team using the old and new system in tandem before the actual launch.

“I think my staff was much more confident when they turned on Odyssey and their other systems weren’t there. And so, to be prepared you’ve got to practice. They practiced,” Ball said. “So, we’re not struggling as much as some groups are struggling with it. But it does get overwhelming. You know I sent an email to my staff that said this morning ‘if you get overwhelmed [or] you just need to go walk around the block and come back, ask for help, call me.'”

The software, known as Odyssey, is provided by Tyler Technologies. The company won a state-wide contract after competing with bids from other software providers. Tyler Technologies has faced problems, backlash and litigation in other states, including private data being made public and the wrong people being arrested.

Ball said so far nothing like that has happened in Johnston County.

Johnston is one of four counties, including Wake, Lee and Harnett Counties, launching before the rest of the state.

“That’s not to say it’s all peachy keen. If I don’t like something and I’m not getting answers then it’s my job to say, ‘hey we need some attention over here.’ Because we’ve got to keep things rolling, you know we’ve got to keep the wheels on the bus,” Ball said.