Johnston County leaders unanimously OK resolution supporting gun rights

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Johnston County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Monday evening supporting citizens 2nd Amendment rights.

Since protesters marched on the Virginia capital in support of the 2nd Amendment, Johnston County Commission Chairman Ted Godwin says people there have been looking at ways to support gun rights.

“We need to stand up for the constitution, and stand up for the bill of rights,” said Godwin.

“Our forefathers fought and died for this right, and now they’re being taken away,” said Thomas Reese. “Virginia is a stepping stone, and we all know that.”

Reese started an online petition that now has over 3,000 signatures.

“I expected some support but nothing like this,” said Reese.”It’s basically stating that our government will stand behind us — our local county government.”

Dozens of counties in North Carolina have passed similar resolutions, but Godwin says Johnston County will not be considered a sanctuary.

“I don’t like the word sanctuary,” said Godwin. “To me, it speaks to those liberal towns out west providing hiding spots for illegal immigrants. We don’t want to be a hiding place for anything.”

Regardless of the wording, nearly every commissioner is in support.

“What will change,” asked CBS 17 reporter Holden Kurwicki.

“Nothing,” said Godwin.

That’s why both sides consider this a win for gun owners even if it’s more akin to shooting blanks.

