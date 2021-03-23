Johnston County making changes to COVID-19 vaccine registration due to high demand

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)– The Johnston County Health Department is hosting another vaccine clinic and the county says it’s making changes to the registration process because of the high demand.

The department will have additional staffing to help people sign up and you can now fill out the registration forms online.

Health officials say they had to turn some people away last week at its clinic at Corinth Holders High School because they ran out of vaccine.

Wednesday’s clinic starts at 8 a.m. at North Johnston High School.

