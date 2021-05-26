Ex-principal of Johnston County elementary school charged with sexually assaulting neighbor

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The now-former principal of an elementary school in Johnston County was arrested Wednesday after being charged with sexually assaulting a neighbor.

On May 22, Johnston County deputies were called to a home on River Knoll Drive near Clayton just afternoon in response to a sexual assault.

An investigation led to the arrest of Daniel Cole Yarborough, 33, who lives on River Knoll Drive. Yarborough was the principal at Glendale-Kenly Elementary School. He was suspended with pay immediately after the sheriff’s office notified the school system of his arrest. He later resigned, spokesperson Caitlin Furr said.

Deputies said the victim was a man in his 30s that had been sexually assaulted in his own home.

Yarborough was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with felony second-degree forcible sex offense.

He is being held under a $250,000 bond.