SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man pled guilty on Tuesday to 48 sexual charges involving one adult and two children, according to Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul T. Jackson.

Jackson said the crimes happened over a period of several months in the summer and fall of 2021 at James Byron Bond’s, 60, residence. One adult and two minors were victims.

On Tuesday, Bond pled guilty to one count of second degree forcible sex offense, four counts of first degree exploitation of a child, two counts of attempted first degree exploitation of a child, nine counts of second degree exploitation of a child and 32 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The Honorable Superior Court Judge Brain C. Wilks sentenced Bond to a minimum of 30.4 years and a maximum of 61.6 years in prison. A suspended sentence was also imposed to a minimum of 10.6 and a maximum of 21.6 years to run at the expiration of Bond’s active prison sentence.

“The District Attorney’s Office is pleased that the defendant has been held accountable,” said Jackson. “We are grateful to the survivors for bravely coming forward to prevent other children from being victimized b the defendant. We are also grateful to lead Detective Joey Harrell and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and excellent investigation.”

Bond will also be required to register as a convicted sex offender after his release.