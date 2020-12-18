Johnston County man found guilty of prostituting child across eastern NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old Johnston County man has been found guilty in federal court on child sex crimes including sex trafficking of a minor, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Marvarlus Cortel Snead of Four Oaks was convicted Thursday following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge James C. Dever.

Snead was found guilty of sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography, and one count of using facilities in interstate commerce to operate a prostitution enterprise, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. said.

In December 2017 and January 2018, Snead prostituted a woman and a minor across eastern North Carolina.

Snead was arrested in a sting in Wilmington in January 2018.

“Snead targeted extremely vulnerable victims and enticed them with promises of money and romance,” the Department of Justice said. “After they joined him, Snead manipulated them and took their money for himself.”

Snead had a sexual relationship with both women, the Justice Department said.

He produced child pornography using the minor victim.

Snead faces at least 15 years and up to life in prison, a fine up to $750,000, and up to life supervised release at sentencing.

“This case is about the victims, who suffered at the hands of a greedy trafficker. Our community will not tolerate perpetrators like this defendant targeting our most vulnerable children and citizens for their profit,” Higdon said.

The FBI and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took part in the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorneys Bryan Stephany and Erin Blondel handled the prosecution of this case for the government.