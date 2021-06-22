Johnston County man sentenced to decades in prison for sex trafficking a minor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man was sentenced to more than 400 months in prison this week after being found guilty of sex trafficking a minor, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of North Carolina.

Marvarlus Cortel Snead, 34, of Four Oaks, was convicted on multiple charges on Dec. 17, 2020, following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge James C. Dever.

Marvarlus Cortel Snead (New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Snead was found guilty of sex trafficking of a minor, production of child pornography, and one count of using facilities in interstate commerce to operate a prostitution enterprise.

Snead was sentenced on Monday to 420 months – 35 years – in prison and a life term of supervised release for the charges. He was also ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the minor victim, the release said.

In December 2017 and January 2018, Snead prostituted a woman and a minor across eastern North Carolina.

Snead was arrested in a sting in Wilmington in January 2018.

“Snead targeted extremely vulnerable victims and enticed them with promises of money and romance,” the Department of Justice said in December 2020. “After they joined him, Snead manipulated them and took their money for himself.”

Snead had a sexual relationship with both women and produced child pornography using the minor victim, the Justice Department said.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. Mr. Acker said in the release, “This case is about the victims, who suffered at the hands of a greedy trafficker. Our community will not tolerate perpetrators like this defendant targeting our most vulnerable children and citizens for their profit.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan Stephany and Erin C. Blondel prosecuted the case.