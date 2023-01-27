CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton man tried his luck and won the top Cash 5 prize.

N.C. Education Lottery officials said Joseph Joye II won $100,000 in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash game. He got his winning ticket at Sandhu’s on Amelia Church Road in Clayton.

After state and federal taxes, Joye took home $71,250, according to officials.

NC Education Lottery said that during this promotion, “players who spend $5 or more on a single Carolina Cash 5 ticket in a retail location receive an entry into the drawing.”