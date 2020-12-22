Johnston County middle school teacher and coach dies from COVID-19 complications

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)– A Johnston County teacher and coach has died due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the Johnston County School Board Chair Todd Sutton, John Krol died Monday due to a blood clot in his lungs which was related to COVID-19.

Krol taught at Swift Creek Middle School, which has been offering in-person classes.

According to Krol’s bio on Swift Creek Middle School’s website, he lived in Clayton with his wife and five boys.

He was a teacher for 17 years and taught math, science and social studies.

Krol was the head football and baseball coach at Swift Creek Middle School.