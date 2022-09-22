SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County health officials say they don’t expect to have the new COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna until early October.

The county’s public health department said Thursday that the Moderna bivalent booster is unavailable because of shipping delays from the manufacturer.

People across the state and the U.S. began receiving those new boosters, which target the omicron variant, earlier this month.

The Moderna booster was approved for people 18 and older who have received either the primary series or a booster dose at least two months earlier.

The health department says Pfizer doses — which are approved for those 12 and older — are still available.