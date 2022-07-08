SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, a Johnston County officer and school board member was placed on administrative leave.

According to the Smithfield Police Department, Detective Ronald Johnson is currently on administrative leave with pay.

“The department is currently conducting an internal investigation involving Detective Johnson,” said Chief R.K. Powell in a statement.

There was no other information released.

Johnston County Schools says Johnson plans to resign from the school board next week, but has not submitted a resignation letter.

Johnson made several claims in 2020 about the district’s financial issues, corruption and sexual harassment claims.

In Oct. 2019, Johnson claimed Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby told him that the district’s finance officer “lied” to board members and fabricated documents when Causby discovered a $9 million shortfall for the budget.

According to the Johnston County Public Schools website, Johnson has been a member since 2016. His term is set to expire in 2024.