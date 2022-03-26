SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The passengers aboard a plane that crashed in Johnston County on Friday are expected to survive, Blue Line Aviation confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Two people were on board when the crash happened, who have now been identified as a commercially rated instrument instructor and instrument-rated private pilot, and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Capt. Jeff Caldwell of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, both were alert and conscious, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

Blue Line Aviation, who is one of the agencies investigating the crash, did not confirm the injuries to the passengers but said one of them has been released from the hospital and the other is in stable condition and will remain under medical care for further monitoring. It did not specify which one was the instructor or pilot.