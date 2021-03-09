Johnston County schools planning to host traditional graduation ceremonies, prom for seniors only

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools is planning to host traditional graduation ceremonies but will also offer drive-through options for those families who are not comfortable in the traditional setting.

Officials say that both Johnston County Early College Academy and Johnston County Career and Technical Leadership Academy will hold personalized graduations for individual graduates on Friday, May 14.

All remaining high schools will hold either traditional graduation ceremonies or multiple ceremonies on Friday, May 28.

Each traditional high school will also hold a drive-through ceremony on Tuesday, June 1, for families that opt out of the ceremony on May 28.

The school district is also planning to host prom events indoors and outdoors, but for seniors only. Each school will communicate specific details in regards to their prom schedule.

Officials say no changes to the graduation schedule will be made unless there is a change to Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 195.