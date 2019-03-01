Johnston County police looking for person who taped razor blades to car door handles Video

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) - Police in Smithfield are issuing a warning after a woman was hurt when someone taped a razor blade to her car door handle.

On Monday an 83-year-old woman parked near the Johnson County courthouse to run some errands. When she returned to the car she cut her hand on a razor blade that had been taped to the inside of the door handle, police said.

Local business owners were surprised that someone to commit such a crime in downtown Smithfield.

Ian Milks, the general manager at SoDoSoPa, called the area close-knit.

"My grandmother works here five days a week. Her car is usually parked right outside this building. I would hate to have something like that happen to somebody I know or somebody in my family. Hate to hear that happening to anybody," Milks said.

Police said they aren't sure if the razor blade was taped to the door handle in Smithfield or at the woman's home in Benson. They do not believe she was targeted, but rather the crime was random.

The victim drove herself to the hospital, police say.

"It's unfortunate that we would have to be that cautious about opening up your own car door, but if something like this happens you've got to always think twice," said shopper Austin Porter.

Siler City police asked for help earlier in February tracking down two men suspected of taping razor blades to several shopping cart handles at a Walmart. One person was hurt in that case.