Johnston County Public Schools announces Hurricane Dorian make-up days

​SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – ​Johnston County Public Schools on Thursday announced make-up days after students missed two days due to Hurricane Dorian.​

​

The district said the following days have been designated as make-up days for Sept. 5-6.​

​​

Traditional Academic Calendar:​

​

Originally a teacher workday, Oct. 21 will serve as a make-up day. ​

​

The original workday for staff has moved to June 8, 2020. ​

​

Another teacher workday will be moved as Feb. 17, 2020, will serve as a make-up day. ​

​

The original workday for staff has moved to June 9, 2020. ​

​

ECA/CTLA calendar:​

​

On Oct. 14, students and teachers will report to school for a make-up day after the day was originally scheduled as a teacher workday. ​

​

The original workday for staff has moved to May 25, 2020. ​​

​

Two early release days are also being removed — Nov. 26 and March 24, 2020, will now be normal schedule instead of early release days.​

​

The original workday was added for staff on May 26, 2020.​

