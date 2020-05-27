Johnston County Public Schools names new superintendent

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Board of Education named Dr. Eric Bracy as its new superintendent. He will take office on July 1, according to a Wednesday news release.

Bracy has 20 years of experience in public education in North Carolina, including 12 years of serving in a superintendent role. He spent the last six years as superintendent in Sampson County. He had also previously served as superintendent in Northampton County, executive director of student support services, and as a principal in Durham County, and as a principal and assistant principal in Vance County, the release said.

Bracy’s career began as a fourth grade teacher in Northampton County.

“I am excited about joining Johnston County Public Schools,” Bracy said in the news release. “Johnston County Public Schools has a rich tradition of excellence, and I am honored that the board has selected me to lead the district.”

Bracy replaces Dr. Ben Williams, who has been interim superintendent since January. Williams was appointed after Dr. Jim Causby’s abrupt resignation. Johnston County Public Schools had been facing a budget shortfall of nearly $9 million at the time.

Dr. David Ross Renfrow had retired in August 2019.

