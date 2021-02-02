Johnston County Public Schools partners with app to help students, families in need

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) announced in a release Tuesday that they will now use an app to help meet the needs of students and families in the community.

The school system said they have partnered with Purposity, “an app connecting users with one-to-one needs in their community.”

According to JCPS, their “partnership aims to fulfill the essential needs of students and families in Johnston County that have fallen on hard times, allowing the community to demonstrate generosity with a purpose.”

The school district’s McKinney Vento and Foster Care Liaison, Britney Gibson, recorded close to 400 homeless students last year. She has already identified more than 250 students affected by homelessness this school year, officials said.

The release said that “items such as blankets, shoes, winter coats, socks, household items, and laundry detergent are items that can be fulfilled for these students and their families through the Purposity app.”

Purposity and Amazon have teamed up to deliver the items to the school system. The items are then distributed by JCPS to the families in need.

“We live in an age when we can make a doctor’s appointment right from our phones,” said Purposity Founder Blake Canterbury in the release, “But we have no way of knowing if the family down the street has food on its table or if their children have shoes on their feet.”

Users who download the app will receive a weekly notification with any needs in the users’ identified area.

“With just a few clicks users can satisfy needs ranging from shoes and jackets for a student, to small household items for a family that may have lost their home in a fire,” said Gibson.

Those who sign up receive an alert with a link to a story of an individual in need and can then choose to meet that need right on their phone.

You can download the Purposity app from the App Store or Google Play.