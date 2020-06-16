Johnston County Publics Schools looking at 3 reopening scenarios

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County Public Schools announced Tuesday it is planning for three possible scenarios when schools across the state reopen.

JCPS said Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to provide more information on July 1 on how schools will reopen as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The district said it, along with all North Carolina schools, is preparing for the following scenarios:

Plan A : All students return to school with minimal social distancing including enhanced health and sanitation protocols.

: All students return to school with minimal social distancing including enhanced health and sanitation protocols. Plan B : Limited students (50 percent of students physically present at one time) returning to school with moderate social distancing and further enhanced health and sanitation protocols.

: Limited students (50 percent of students physically present at one time) returning to school with moderate social distancing and further enhanced health and sanitation protocols. Plan C: No students return to school and remote learning continues.

JCPS said it has created working groups to look at specific areas such as athletics, remote learning, technology needs, facility use, and summer learning. Those working groups will use data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services along with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

JCPS said more information about reopening will be shared “frequently” throughout the summer.