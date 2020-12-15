Johnston County Register of Deeds Office closed until further notice due to COVID-19

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Register of Deed’s Office will be closed until further notice “out of an abundance of caution” for COVID-19, the county announced Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, employees will be available via telephone to answer questions and provide assistance, county spokesperson Paulette Williams said in a news release.

A number of the office’s services are available online, such as electronic recording of real estate documents and online requests for birth, marriage, and death certificates.

The register of deeds office can be contacted at 919-989-5160.