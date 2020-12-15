SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Register of Deed’s Office will be closed until further notice “out of an abundance of caution” for COVID-19, the county announced Tuesday.
Starting Wednesday, employees will be available via telephone to answer questions and provide assistance, county spokesperson Paulette Williams said in a news release.
A number of the office’s services are available online, such as electronic recording of real estate documents and online requests for birth, marriage, and death certificates.
The register of deeds office can be contacted at 919-989-5160.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Johnston County Register of Deeds Office closed until further notice due to COVID-19
- Trump pursuing ‘ongoing litigation’ despite Electoral College vote, press secretary says
- Cooper: 175,000 doses of Moderna vaccine coming to NC next week if authorized by FDA
- LIVE: Biden speaks at Georgia campaign event for Democrats in Senate runoff
- This dad saw his son was self-conscious about his birthmark so he got a tattoo to match