Johnston County reports 7th coronavirus-related death at nursing home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County health officials have reported a seventh death at the Springbrook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Clayton.

On Monday, Johnston County officials announced there was a total of 54 cases linked to Springbrook.

Of that number, 35 were current or former residents who tested positive along with 12 staff members living in Johnston County and seven that are living outside the county.

Last week, Springbrook said it was making changes including buying more personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and partnering with a lab, planning to conduct many more COVID-19 tests.

