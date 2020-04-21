Johnston County reports 8th coronavirus-related death at nursing home

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County health officials have reported an eighth death at the Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton.

Officials did not release any specifics regarding the person who died.

A total of 65 people related to the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who tested positive include 44 current and/or former residents of the facility, 13 staff who reside in Johnston County and eight staff members who reside in other counties.

All eight of the deaths have been from current/former residents of the facility.

Overall, Johnston County has reported 119 COVID-19 cases, including two new cases that were announced Tuesday.