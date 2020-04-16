Johnston County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 62 at nursing home

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County officials have announced nine new cases of COVID-19 amongst its residents.
As of the latest count, Johnston County has reported 113 COVID-19 cases.
An outbreak of COVID-19 continues at the Springbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. County health officials announced Thursday eight new cases related to the facility, bringing the total number to 62.
The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose to at least 5,465 and deaths have topped 130, according to the latest numbers released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday morning.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8
