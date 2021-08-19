Johnston County reports record revenue increase in register of deeds office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fastest-growing county in North Carolina is reporting record revenue in its register of deeds office.

Johnston County on Thursday said that office took in $7.4 million during the most recent fiscal year — an increase of 352 percent from a decade ago.

Register of Deeds Craig Olive said his office “is ready to take on more filings and recordings as the county continues to grow.”

Olive said revenue grew 35 percent from the $5.5 million in revenue it reported in 2019-20.

He also said the number of marriage licenses issued increased by 35 percent in 2020-21.

Numbers released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau from the 2020 census showed Johnston County’s population grew by 27.9 percent during the past decade — the largest growth by percentage in the state.