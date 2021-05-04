Johnston County road closure to impact road near East Clayton Elementary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A temporary detour will affect a major road near East Clayton Elementary School for a few weeks.

East School Road is scheduled to close at N.C. 42 on Tuesday at 8 a.m. to allow North Carolina Department of Transportation contract crews to reconstruct the intersection for the highway widening.

Drivers will instead use Neuse River Parkway off N.C. 42 to access East School Road, which is scheduled to reopen on May 25.

The N.C. 42 widening project east of Clayton includes widening of 4.6 miles of N.C. 42 between Glen Laurel Road and Buffalo Road. The project began in 2018. The overall project is expected to be completed and open to traffic by the fall of 2022.

Expect delays if you are traveling toward East School Road.