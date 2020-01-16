Johnston County School Board asks for public’s input in superintendent search

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Board of Education is asking for input from students, parents, and others in the community in its search for the county’s next superintendent.

Johnston County Public Schools employees will also have an opportunity to complete a different online survey. The details of that survey will be communicated to staff via email.

Local groups and organizers may submit written statements regarding the leadership qualities they consider important in the next superintendent. Those can be submitted to Allison Schafer via mail at NCSBA, P.O. Box 97877, Raleigh, N.C., 27624. They can also be emailed to aschafew@ncsba.org or faxed to 919-841-4020.

Public comment will be held at board meetings scheduled for Feb. 11 and March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Evander Simpson Building located at 2320 U.S. 70 Business Highway East. People and groups must sign up to speak before the meeting begins.

Dr. Ben Williams was named interim superintendent Monday after Dr. Jim Causby’s resignation on Jan. 10.

