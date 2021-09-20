Johnston County School Board expected to vote on keeping masking mandate Monday afternoon

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Board of Education is expected to vote Monday afternoon on whether to continue to require masks in schools.

The board will meet virtually at 2 p.m. today to vote on the mask mandate. The vote comes after the Sept. 14 vote was postponed because a board member was unable to attend the meeting.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside last week’s school board meeting ahead of the scheduled mask mandate vote.

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who represents North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District that covers nearly all of Western North Carolina, was one of those in attendance at the protest.

The congressman spoke with CBS 17 before the board meeting. He said he wasn’t opposed to masks, but believed it should be left up to the parents to decide.

“I think we all need to make our own personal risk assessment,” Cawthorn said. “None of these parents behind me signed up to co-parent with the government.”

He said he was asked to attend the rally and subsequent board meeting by a group of parents.

When asked what he would say to concerned teachers, Cawthorn said he would “highly recommend they wear a mask.”

Although Cawthorn said he would recommend masks for some teachers, he also said that masks have “muzzled” America’s children.

“Our children have been muzzled, forced to grow up in a world where their emotions are hidden and their voices are smothered,” Cawthorn said.

Not every person outside last week’s school board meeting was in support of revoking the mandate.

“Every single child deserves the chance to go to school and to be safe in that school. Unmasking our children opens the door to clusters that will close our schools,” parent Kelly Kasparov said.

Parents will once again be watching the vote very closely today.

A new state law requires every school district that currently has a mask mandate in place to vote every month on whether to keep it or lift it.

On July 29, the school board voted to make masks optional. Two weeks later, the board reversed their decision and put a mask mandate into effect.

More than a month after reversing course, the board will again make a decision on the mandate.

Today’s special session will be held at 2 p.m. The open session portions of the meeting, as well as all announcements, will be accessible to the public on a live stream.