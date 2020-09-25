Johnston County school board unanimously approves return-to-school plan

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County Public Schools unanimously approved a plan Thursday night that will have elementary students back in classrooms full time by the end of October.

The district’s plan will see pre-kindergarten and self-contained exceptional children K-12 on the hybrid Plan B beginning Sept. 28.

For kindergarteners, one cohort will return to in-person learning full time on Oct. 5 and 6. The second cohort will return Oct. 8 and 9.

All first- and second-grade students in Johnston County will return to classrooms on Oct. 19. They’ll be followed by third, fourth, and fifth grades on Oct. 26, according to the JCPS plan.

The plan has sixth through 12th grades on a hybrid plan that has them split into two groups for staggered in-person learning beginning Oct. 19. One group will attend classes on Mondays and Tuesdays. The other will be in schools on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are remote learning days for all students, according to the plan.

The virtual program remains in place until the end of the semester. A choice form to remain with it or return to in-person instruction will be sent for final numbers, JCPS said.

