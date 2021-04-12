Johnston County school bus involved in crash, 4 students injured, officials say

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning near Kenly, according to Johnston County 911 dispatch and district officials.

The crash occurred on Weaver Road near U.S. 301 at approximately 7:19 a.m., officials said.

Caitlin Furr, a spokesperson for Johnston County Public Schools, said Bus 741 was en route to North Johnston Middle School when the crash occurred.

According to Furr, 26 students were on board and four of those students were treated for minor injuries.

School and transportation officials are at the scene and the crash “was not the fault of the JCPS driver,” Furr said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was cited, according to troopers at the scene. They did not say what the driver was cited for, though.

The scene was cleared before 9:30 a.m.