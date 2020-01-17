Johnston County school bus involved in minor accident

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County school bus carrying 30 students was involved in a minor accident on N. Fayetteville Street early Friday.

The bus was taking students to Cooper Academy when a pick-up truck backed into it.

The truck and bus were undamaged, Clayton officials said.

The principal walked 16 students to the school, which is less than half-a-mile from the scene of the accident.

One student said he hit his head and is being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The school district is contacting parents.

