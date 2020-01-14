Johnston County school district names interim superintendent

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Dr. Ben Williams was named interim superintendent of Johnston County Public Schools Monday after Dr. Jim Causby’s resignation on Jan. 10, a news release said.

Williams will serve in the role through June 30, the release said.

Williams has worked for the school district as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal at all school levels. He most recently worked as an area assistant superintendent.

Williams has 20 years of experience in education. He requested not to receive a salary increase while serving in the interim superintendent position, the release said.

“I look forward to the opportunity to help lead Johnston County Public Schools while the board conducts its search for a permanent Superintendent,” Williams said in the release. “Johnston County Public Schools is a special place for me, and I am certain that the students, staff, and communities will work together to continue our long history of excellence.”

Williams is a Johnston County native. He graduated from North Johnston High School and is a military veteran.

Brian Vetrano served as the acting superintendent between Causby’s resignation and Williams’ selection.

