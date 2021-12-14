Johnston County school leaders approve teacher pay raises and increases in hourly wages

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County school leaders voted Tuesday to increase salaries for all teachers in the district.

The vote was unanimous by the Johnston County Board of Education during the regular meeting.

The new salaries are for 2022. But, permanent staffers (full-time and part-time) on the job as of Dec. 1 are eligible for a retroactive salary bonus, according to a news release from Johnston County Public Schools.

The pay increase for teachers is 4.9 percent and a minimum increase of 2.5 percent for all district workers.

Also, a minimum wage of $13 per hour begins on Jan. 1 with an increase to $15 per hour on July 1, 2022, the news release said.

Bonuses for staff members over the seven months range from $4,000 up to $5,300.

Click here for details about the pay raises and hourly increases.