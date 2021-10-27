Johnston County school leaders approve ‘wellness days’ for students, staff around Thanksgiving

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County school leaders voted Wednesday to approve two wellness days for staff and students around Thanksgiving,

The board of education held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the potential calendar changes.

The board decided to make Nov. 12, which is the Friday before Thanksgiving, and Nov. 23, the Tuesday before the holiday, wellness days for staff and students. It also voted to make Nov. 22, the Monday before Thanksgiving, an optional teacher workday.

During the meeting, officials said: “It’s no secret to us during this pandemic it has been very challenging in many ways. We have teachers who are picking up additional classes and taking on additional responsibilities due to the current vacancies we have.”