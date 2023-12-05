CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Typically, unexpected drop-in visits by an authority figure are not something you want. But for children in one Johnston County school, they loved every second of it.

Students at Riverwood Elementary School got a surprise visit from Dr. Eric Bracy, the superintendent of Johnston County Public Schools, as well as several other school leaders.

The school district says these visits have become the norm as they work to encourage and support students to try and meet the district’s goal, which is to have all schools obtaining a school letter grade of an A, B or C by the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

“Students, particularly at the elementary level love seeing and interacting with their principals,” Dr. Bracy said. “It shows them that they care.”

The district has only eight schools left to meet that goal.