Johnston County school leaders vote to send grades 6-12 back to classrooms

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Joining other school systems in the area, the Johnston County Board of Education decided Monday to return students in grades six through 12 to classrooms.

The board voted to implement Plan A for the students effective April 12, according to a news release from the school system.

Students will not be in class on Wednesdays, which is reserved for “deep cleaning” of schools.

The vote Monday meant a change to an upcoming schedule. Wednesday, March 31 will be an in-person learning day for students in grades Pre-K through fifth, as well as students in grades six through 12 in Cohort B.

Thursday, April 1 will be a remote learning day for all students.

Parents will be contacted by Wednesday by their school with specific instructions.