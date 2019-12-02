Johnston County schools seeks $8.8 million from county, no action taken Monday

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Board of Commissioners Monday morning heard a presentation from interim superintendent Jim Causby requesting $8.8 million from the county to help them cover a budget deficit that could see them run out of money by April.

Causby blamed growth within the district along with a lack of funding from the state for exceptional student programs for the deficit. The deficit also includes hundreds of thousands for former Superintendent Ross Renfrow’s retirement.

The board took no action on the funding at the 10 a.m. meeting, but have previously indicated a willingness to help though it could handicap their ability to finance other projects moving forward.

Lu Hickey, spokeswoman for Johnston County, said the board of commissioners would not address the issue in a meeting Monday evening.

